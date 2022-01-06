Avoid Unnecessary Travel As State Expects Heavy Snow, Hochul Says

Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel as two weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds.

Hochul said that New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley regions are expected to see up to six inches or more of snow, and wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph, overnight Thursday, Jan. 6, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 7.

"With more heavy snow and high winds in the forecast, I'm encouraging New Yorkers to stay off the roads and be prepared for dangerous travel conditions," Hochul said. "Areas in Western New York and the North Country are already experiencing lake effect snow and we're anticipating up to six inches of snow in downstate regions between tonight and tomorrow morning.

"Please avoid any unnecessary travel to keep yourself safe and to help our maintenance crews out on the roads clear our highways and bridges quickly and safely."

State agencies, including the Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, have also readied emergency response assets to prepare for the storm response.

