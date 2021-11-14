Authorities ID Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Hudson Valley HS

Police have identified the person responsible for making a threat on social media against a high school in Northern Westchester.

The Ossining Police Department reported on Saturday, Nov. 13, that detectives with assistance from outside agencies have closed their investigation into the threat that was made against Ossining High School and its students on Thursday, Nov. 11.

A juvenile from another county, who police said doesn't seem to have ties to the Ossining community, created the Snapchat post that was shared across the district, authorities said.

The Ossining Police Department said it was assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

"Thanks to everyone who shared information," the department said. "As fast as we moved, it was only possible because of the assistance of so many families and students who worked with us because they want to be safe in school."

Police said classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 15, as regularly scheduled.

