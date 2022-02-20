Attack Inside High School In Hudson Valley Caught On Video, Report Says

A video showing three Westchester County high school students attacking another student has been circulating online, according to a new report from NBC New York.

The video, which was posted to social media, shows a student at White Plains High School being punched and kicked in a school bathroom by the other students, NBC New York reported on Saturday, Feb. 19.

White Plains Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca told the news outlet that the three students who attacked the victim and the student who recorded the attack are all facing disciplinary action.

Ricca said the student who was attacked was not seriously injured, NBC New York reported.

Read the full report from NBC New York here.

