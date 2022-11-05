At Least 15 Goats Run 'At Large' In Hudson Valley: Police

Contact Us
Photo Credit: Pixabay/minka2507

Police were faced with an unusual call when several goats were found roaming free in a Northern Westchester town. 

On Monday, Oct. 31, around 9 a.m., North Castle Police responded to a residence in North Castle at 7 Mianus Drive after receiving a report that 15 to 20 goats were "running at large" around the property, police said. 

An officer responded to the scene, and found the goats there, with tags on their ears, according to police. 

Eventually, police were able to corral the goats back to their home at 1 Mianus Dr. and 2 Middle Patent Rd., authorities said.

