Arrest Made In Area Murder That Also Injured 5-Year-Old, Police Say

Police in the Hudson Valley have nabbed a man wanted in connection with the murder of an area man and also injured a 5-year-old.

The murder took place in Orange County on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the City of Newburgh.

City of Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that Lamont Williams, age 29, no known address, was arrested in North Carolina following a months-long investigation.

Williams was found hiding in the closet of a mobile home and apprehended by US Marshals, said Gomerez.

The fugitive, who has connections to the city, allegedly shot and killed Daquan Corbette near Washington and Clark streets.

"Acting on intelligence gathered during the month-long investigation by City of Newburgh Police detectives and partnering agencies, the suspect was tracked to North Carolina," Gomerez said.

In addition to the homicide of Corbett, a 5-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire, the commissioner said.

“The City of Newburgh Police Department sends a clear message with the arrest of Lamont Williams: when you commit violence in our city, you will be found and brought to justice,” said Gomerez. “We extend our gratitude to the US Marshals."

Williams will be arraigned upon his extradition to New York State.

