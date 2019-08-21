Area Woman Upset Over School Bond Vote Arrested For Making Terroristic Threat, Police Say

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested for making a terroristic threat against the Valley Central School District, according to Montgomery Police.

The incident took place around 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, when police were made aware of the threat to the district, said Det. Sgt. Sarge Farina.

Within an hour, police were able to identify and located Alice K. Lubitz, of Walden, who allegedly made the threat in anger of an upcoming school bond vote issue, Farina said.

"By the actions of this threat, the voting process was disrupted," he said.

Police also responded to Valley Central High School where the vote was taking place to ensure public safety.

Lubitz was arrested and charged with felony making a terroristic threat.

Shortly after her arrest, the school lockdown was canceled and there is no further apparent threat to the school district, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.