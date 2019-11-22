Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Area Shooting Victim Being Uncooperative With Police

Kathy Reakes
A City of Newburgh man who was shot is allegedly being uncooperative with police.
A 27-year-old man who was shot in the leg is allegedly being uncooperative with police.

The shooting incident came to light in Orange County around 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, when the City of Newburgh police received a Shot Spotter notification on Lander Street, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Kevin Garcia, 27, of the City of Newburgh, who had a gunshot wound to his left leg, Burns said.

Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim’s leg in an attempt to stem the bleeding and then transported him via police cruiser to the St. Luke’s Hospital.

Garcia was uncooperative with investigators at the hospital, Burns added.

The incident is being investigated by the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh police department at 845-561-3131.

