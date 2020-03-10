Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Six Rockland COVID-19 Cases Cause Order For Hundreds To Self-Quarantine
News

Area School District Closes After Parent In Healthcare Field Is Quarantined

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Blind Brook School District
Blind Brook School District Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A school district has become the second in Westchester and third in the Hudson Valley to close after a parent with flu-like symptoms has been quarantined.

Two other parents in the district have also been quarantined.

The Blind Brook School District announced the closure for Tuesday, March 10 on its website.

"I was informed that another parent has been quarantined for COVID-19," Interim Superintendent of Schools Colin Byrne stated. "The parent works in the healthcare field and has come down with flu-like symptoms.

"As part of the protocol for healthcare employees, the parent and family have been quarantined and tested for COVID-19."

The results of the tests are expected within 48 hours.

"Once we get the results of those two students, we will know how to proceed and we will advise the community of same," Byrne said. "Should we not receive the results before Wednesday, March 11, we likely will need to remain closed for one additional school day."

The students attend the Bruno M. Ponterio Ridge Street School.

"Presently, the students have not presented with any symptoms," Byrne said.

The Scarsdale Public School District announced on Sunday night, March 8, it will be closed until Wednesday, March 18 after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In Rockland, the East Ramapo Central School District closed three schools after three students tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at Pomona Middle School, Hempstead Elementary School and Ramapo High School.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.