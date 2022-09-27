Area Restaurant Owner Convicted Of Setting Fire That Destroyed Eatery

A Hudson Valley restaurant owner faces years in prison after being found guilty by a jury of setting fire to his restaurant.

Zef Gjurashaj, age 60, was found guilty on Monday, Sept. 26 by a jury on all counts including arson, reckless endangerment, and insurance fraud, among others, for setting fire to Andiamo’s Restaurant in the town of Newburgh, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler

Prior to the trial, Gjurashaj’s co-defendant, Marina Gjurashaj, age 38, of Yonkers, who is the wife of his nephew, pled guilty for her role in setting the fire. As part of her plea agreement, she testified against Gjurashaj at trial, the DA's Office said.

At the trial, prosecutors argued that the defendants conspired with each other to intentionally burn down Andiamo’s Restaurant, due to its steep financial troubles.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gjurashaj, of Newburgh, instructed Marina Gjurashaj on how to start the fire and removed a plug from a propane line in the kitchen, which allowed for the free flow of propane into the room once the valve was turned.

The investigation into the fire revealed that on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at the direction of Zef, Marina Gjurashaj intentionally set fire to the building for the financial benefit of her “uncle” by spraying an ignitable liquid on the floor of the kitchen, opening the valve to the propane line and lighting the liquid, the DA's Office said.

The fire was of such ferocity that in addition to decimating the building, it put the first responding firefighters, as well as Zef Gjurashaj’s wife, who was present at the time of the fire, at grave risk of death, the DA's Office said.

After the fire, Gjurashaj presented to his insurance company fraudulent proof of loss papers seeking payment for damage caused by the fire. He also testified twice under oath during an examination by the insurance company, the DA's Office reported.

When sentenced in December, Gjurashaj faces up to. 25 years in prison.

