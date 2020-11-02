Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Area Resident Reports Threatening Gesture From Trump Caravan Truck

Boston Post Road near the intersection of Weaver Street in Mamaroneck.
Boston Post Road near the intersection of Weaver Street in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Some Trump supporters took their mobile rally on the road in Westchester, with at least one reportedly making a threatening gesture out of a window while harassing area residents.

Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson said that at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, a caravan of approximately 100 vehicles was seen waving flags, banners, and honking horns while making their way down Boston Post Road into the Village of Mamaroneck.

Seligson said that at least one caller alerted the police that the caravan was traveling east on Boston Post Road near the intersection of Weaver Street when she saw what appeared to be a gun pointing out of the window of a black pickup truck.

According to Town Administrator Stephen Altieri, “the caller was unable to provide any further details on the vehicle or the people in the vehicle, but upon receipt of the call, Town Police immediately dispatched multiple officers to the area.”

By the time officers arrived, they found the caravan largely leaving the Town of Mamaroneck and entering the Village of Mamaroneck. The convoy included multiple black pickup trucks adorned with “Trump 2020” and American flags.

Police monitored the caravan until it left the Town of Mamaroneck, and no arrests were made.

“This was a very unfortunate incident for our town,” Seligson said. “We are all relieved that no further issues occurred and that everyone is safe.” 

