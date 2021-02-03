Area Native Faces Expanded Set Of Charges For Role In Capitol Riot

An area man who was among those who stormed the United States Capitol during the deadly pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C. last month is facing new charges for his role in the insurrection.

Edward Jacob Lang, a native of Narrowsburg in Sullivan County who was arrested in Newburgh on Jan. 16 for participating in the riots and posting photos on social media has been charged with additional crimes, including assaulting police officers with dangerous weapons.

Investigators tracked down Lang after surveying his own social media posts, photos, and videos that were taken and shared on the day of the riot.

On Facebook, on the day of the riot, Lang reportedly posted a video of himself in a car with the caption: “MAGA morning,” while chanting “It ain’t over yet,” into the camera. He later posted multiple videos and photos in the days following the riots of the activity at the U.S. Capitol.

According to investigators, Lang posted a video of himself, face bloodied, saying, “I ain’t done yet,” into the camera. The camera then pans to the Capitol building’s front steps where the crowd appears to be engaged in a violent standoff with authorities.

In a different post on social media, Lang describes watching “a woman die in front of” his eyes and accuses the Capitol City Police of murder.

FBI Special Agent LaNard Taylor said that Lang was identified by a childhood acquaintance prior to his arrest.

“(The witness) met Lang when they were children and has maintained a social media connection with him in excess of 10 years,” Taylor stated. “(The witness) provided photographs and video of Lang actively participating in the attack on the Capitol.”

It is alleged that Lang also captioned a video of himself clashing with police with “arrest me. You are on the wrong side of victory.” In another video, Lang has been identified as one of the leaders at the front of a pack of rioters.

“In the video, Lang swung, thrusted, and/or jabbed the bat at law enforcement officers multiple times,” investigators stated. “In doing so, Lang struck at least the shields the officers held in front of them. As the video progresses, others in the crowd assist in the attack, with some throwing items and one individual spraying the officers with a fire extinguisher.”

Federal prosecutors also said that video footage from the riot shows Lang attempting to attack police officers with a baseball bat, donning a gas mask and riot shield

According to a CNN report, Lang didn't even vote in the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Lang, 25, was originally charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder, and violent entry. He was charged this week in federal court in Washington, D.C. on an 11-count indictment that include committing violence in the Capitol, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding.

