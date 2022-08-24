Area Man Who Took Out Papers On Senator’s Desk Found Guilty For Role In Jan. 6 Riot

A Hudson Valley man who entered the United States Capitol Building during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and took photographs of a senator's papers has been found guilty of a felony charge.

Dutchess County resident Christopher Patrick Moynihan, age 41, of Salt Point, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

He also pleaded guilty to five related misdemeanor charges, according to the report.

Moynihan was among the rioters who broke through the security on the east side of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, and joined others outside the Rotunda Door, the US Attorney's Office said.

At about 2:40 p.m., he entered the building and briefly entered the Senate Gallery at 2:45 p.m, the announcement said.

Minutes later, he entered the Senate Chamber and looked through a notebook that was on top of a senator's desk, the US Attorney's Office said.

He took photos of papers with his cellphone, and said, “There’s gotta be something in here we can f---- use against these ----bags," the report said.

He then walked to the Senate well and stood next to an elevated desk and platform with a group of rioters who shouted, cheered, and said prayers with a bullhorn, according to the announcement.

At 3:08 p.m., officers cleared the Senate Chamber, and Moynihan was escorted out of the building, the US Attorney's Office reported.

According to the announcement, his sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The FBI’s New York Field Office investigated the case.

The US Attorney's Office said more than 860 people have been arrested across nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials asked anyone with tips to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.