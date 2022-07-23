Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Area Man Sentenced For Smuggling Vietnamese Nationals Into US

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man already in prison for sex crimes will serve additional time after admitting that he smuggled Vietnamese nationals into the US for profit.

Orange County resident Marlon Lainez-Velasquez, age 48, of Newburgh, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday, July 22 in federal court in Plattsburgh.

It followed his previous guilty plea to charges of alien smuggling.

Federal prosecutors said Lainez-Velasquez admitted to driving to the border in Burke in May 2021, where he helped smuggle five Vietnamese nationals into the United States from Canada.

He admitted that he did so in exchange for payment.

US District Judge Mae D’Agostino ordered that Lainez-Velasquez serve his federal prison term once he finishes serving a 6-year term for a state sex abuse conviction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.