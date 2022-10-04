Area Man Sentenced For Repeated Sexual Abuse Of Child

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13.

Orange County resident Byron Romero, age 36, of New Windsor, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Romero was also sentenced to 20 years post-release supervision.

Prior to his release from state prison, Romero will be registered as a sex offender, Hoovler said.

Hoovler thanked the Town of New Windsor Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Romero.

“This defendant’s vile and outrageous conduct permanently affected the innocent victim of his crime,” said Hoovler. “While the conviction and sentence cannot restore what the child has lost, it will ensure that this defendant will not be able to victimize anyone again."

