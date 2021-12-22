Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

Area Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Woman Multiple Times

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Scales of justice.
Scales of justice. Photo Credit: qimono via Pixabay

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times causing serious physical injuries.

Orange County resident Miles Peterson, age 25, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty to assault on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to the June event in the town of Newburgh, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Peterson admitted to stabbing the woman on Travis Lane multiple times, causing the victim to suffer serious physical injuries. 

The District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Peterson be sentenced to eight years in state prison and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced next year.

“Those who use violence and weapons to settle disputes deserve meaningful state prison sentences,” said Hoovler. “Those tempted to engage in violence in Orange County must understand that if they commit a serious offense, they will not be able to escape just punishment.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.