Area Man Nabbed For Driving Into 3 Schools While Drunk, Police Say

A man from the area has been charged with DWI and reckless driving after allegedly intentionally driving into three schools while drunk and high on drugs.

Orange County resident Jason D. Hepper, age 33, of Walden, was arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office for the incident which took place on Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to Lt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted Hepper driving off the roadway facing the Wallkill Central School District Administrative building's front entrance.

Deputies then observed Hepper intentionally drive his vehicle into the front of the building resulting in significant damage to the front door area, Sciutto said.

Hepper then fled from the scene when deputies approached him, Scuitto said. When he fled from the scene, he struck a utility pole a short distance away, eventually coming to rest off of the roadway.

Through further investigation, it was discovered Hepper had also intentionally driven his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and the Wallkill Senior High School located in the town of Shawangunk, Scuitto said.

Police said both incidents caused significant damage to both schools.

Hepper was transported and admitted to Garnett Health Medical Center for minor injuries he sustained from striking the buildings and the utility pole, Scuitto added.

He was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and immediately arrested.

Hepper was charged with:

DWI

Reckless driving

Driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol

Criminal mischief

Drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle

Multiple traffic violations

He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.

