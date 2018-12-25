Contact Us
Area Man Indicted For Murder, Manslaughter

Zak Failla
Samuel Del Cid Hernandez
Samuel Del Cid Hernandez Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area man has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges after allegedly fatally stabbing a 25-year-old man outside a row of businesses in Orange County earlier this year.

Monroe resident Samuel Del Cid Hernandez, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon for his role in the death of Luis Garcia Rivera at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 near Monroe Town Hall.

Hernandez, who has been remanded in Orange County Jail without bail since his arrest, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in the new year. According to the indictment, the tampering charge came when Hernandez attempted to conceal or destroy the knife he used to stab Rivera.

State Police are working jointly with the Village of Monroe Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

