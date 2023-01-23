Area Man Drives On Walking Path Before Crashing During Pursuit, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man nabbed for allegedly fleeing from the state police for driving without a license took a wild ride at a high rate of speed down a popular walking path before crashing.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 in the town of Monroe.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers spotted a 2018 Nissan Altima traveling north on Orange Turnpike in the town of Monroe at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the car saw the trooper and attempted to flee the area. The trooper lost sight of the car and a short time later spotted the Altima run a red light at the intersection of Stage Road and 17M in the village of Monroe, Nevel said.

The trooper attempted to stop the car when the driver continues to try and elude the trooper. The vehicle left the roadway, drove over a sidewalk, and entered the Heritage Trail walking path, state police said.

There were numerous people walking on the trail and the trooper did not pursue the vehicle down the trail.

Nevel said the trooper notified Orange County 911 and alerted them that a car was driving down the walking path. The vehicle turned around on the path and reentered the roadway at an unsafe speed and struck two vehicles at the intersection of Stage Road and Lakes Road.

No one was injured in the collisions, Nevel said. The driver was identified as Stetson Davis, age 29, from the town of Monroe.

The trooper learned that Davis was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, suspended registration, no insurance, and a stolen license plate, state police said.

Davis was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of stolen property

He was also issued 12 vehicle and traffic law tickets.

Davis was released on an appearance ticket returnable to court on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

