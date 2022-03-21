Contact Us
News

Area Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Enrique Rodriguez
Enrique Rodriguez Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Enrique Rodriguez, who is from Middletown in Orange County, claimed the top prize from the New York Lottery's 25X scratch-off ticket, which is part of the X Series of games, according to an announcement from NY Lottery on Monday, March 21.

“You have to be in it to win it,” Rodriguez told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, according to the announcement. 

The 25X ticket was purchased at Fine Fare, which is located at 1136 Ogden Ave. in the Bronx, the lottery said. 

