Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Area Man Charged With Using Nanny Cam To Take Sexual Photos Of Child

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
John Passaretti
John Passaretti Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A man with a residence in Northern Westchester is behind bars after allegedly using a “nanny cam” to take allegedly inappropriate photos of a minor.

John Passaretti, 50, who lives in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Pleasantville, has been arraigned on charges related in his attempt to take a sexually explicit photo of a child, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said.

Scarpino said that Passaretti was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, by police in Port Chester with an assist from Pleasantville police officers. The arrest came following a complaint that was made claiming that Passaretti may have photographed a young child in a sexual way.

According to the complaint, the incident was captured on a home video camera system, sometimes referred to as a “nanny cam.” Westchester County DA’s Criminal Investigators aided in the investigation.

Passaretti was arraigned in the Village of Port Chester Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, a felony. He was remanded into custody following his court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.