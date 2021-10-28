Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Father, Son Charged In Fire That Killed Two, Including Rockland Firefighter
News

Area Man Becomes First Capitol Riot Suspect From Hudson Valley To Plead Guilty

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Robert Ballesteros
Robert Ballesteros Photo Credit: FBI

A 27-year-old man from the area has become the first in the Hudson Valley to plead guilty for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Putnam County resident Robert Ballesteros, of Mahopac, reportedly pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the Capitol after being the ninth person in the Hudson Valley to be charged for his role in the insurrection earlier this year.

In total, 10 former and current Hudson Valley residents are facing charges for the riot.

Ballesteros had faced up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor charge. As part of his negotiations, he will reportedly meet with law enforcement investigators before his sentencing and pay hundreds of dollars in restitution to the federal government.

FBI investigators discovered Ballesteros’ presence at the Capitol after a tipster alerted agents about a social media video that had been posted online showing him wearing a black mask and red jacket on the day of the riot.

When someone on Instagram questioned whether Ballesteros had made it inside the Capitol building, he responded simply that he “put (his) foot in that door,” and that he “made (his) stand," an allegation he confirmed to investigators

According to the FBI, Ballesteros allegedly also said that he also had a video of a woman who was killed during the riot, but he removed it from the social media platform.

Ballesteros is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.