Area Man Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested after allegedly meeting a 14-year-old girl online and having sex with her on multiple occasions.

Orange County resident Marco J. Rivera, age 22, of Washingtonville, was arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the incidents which took place in July 2020.

According to the Sheriff's Office, in June detectives received information from the Village of Walden Police Department about an incident involving a 20-year-old male who had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female in July 2020.

Through investigation, it was determined that Rivera met the juvenile on the social media platform Snapchat and later met with the girl on more than one occasion and engaged in sexual intercourse with her, officials said.

Following his arrest, Rivera was charged with second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Detectives were assisted by the village of Walden Police Department in the investigation.

