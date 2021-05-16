Area Man Accused Of Dealing Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Sentenced

A drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Putnam County resident Brian Flandreau, age 42, of Lake Carmel, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 11.

During a two-month investigation, members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team purchased over $2,800 worth of methamphetamine from Flandreau on four different occasions, said Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy.

These sales took place at Flandreau’s residence and at locations throughout Putnam County and included sales of cocaine, marijuana, and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB), they added.

In April 2020, members of the NYSP executed a search warrant for Flandreau’s Dunwoodie Road home, where they recovered crack/cocaine, MDMA, GHB, methamphetamine, ketamine, and heroin.

Flandreau pled guilty last December and agreed to serve six years in state prison followed by a term of parole supervision.

He was due to be sentenced in April, but he failed to appear for sentencing. A bench warrant was issued by County Court Judge Joseph Spofford.

On Wednesday, May 5, Flandreau was arrested in New York City on new drug possession charges and was returned to Putnam County.

Flandreau was sentenced to an enhanced sentence of seven years in state prison to be followed by two years of parole supervision.

He was also ordered to pay $2,865.00 in restitution.

