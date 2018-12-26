Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Area High School Student's Racially Charged Social Media Post Draws Condemnation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Minisink Valley High School
Minisink Valley High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A racially charged post on Snapchat by an area high school student that went viral has put the author in hot water with law enforcement.

The incident began when the unidentified student at Minisink Valley High School allegedly took a photo of a female African-American classmate and then referred to her using the "N'" word in the post, and adding that she should be lynched, said News 12 .

The girl's brother told News 12 the boy didn't have his sister's consent to take the photo or share it on Snapchat. He posted a video on social media to hold the student accountable.

Minisink Valley School Superintendent Brian Monahan said in a statement posted Monday, Dec. 21: "The district has no tolerance for hateful language or any type of conduct that endangers the physical or emotional sense of safety and security of our students and staff."

He added that the school, which received numerous complaints, has taken disciplinary action against the student and has notified local law enforcement authorities.

The girl's family has hired an attorney to pursue the matter.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.