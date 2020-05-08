Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

AMBER Alert Update: Missing 9-Year-Old Upstate NY Boy Located, Suspect In Custody

AMBER Alert photos and info.
AMBER Alert photos and info. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

An AMBER Alert issued after an upstate New York boy went missing has been canceled.

Gustavo Oliveira, 9, who has last been seen on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park at around 1 a.m. Friday, May 8, has been located and is safe, state police announced late Friday night.

The suspect, Nivaldo P. Oliveira, 41, was taken into custody.

Original report:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing upstate New York boy.

Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was possibly abducted on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park at around 1 a.m. Friday, May 8, state police said.

He is described as being 4-foot-8, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe he might be in imminent danger or serious bodily harm, police said.

He was last seen with Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, who is 6-foot, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (See image above.)

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police Clifton Park at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

