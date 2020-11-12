Amazon Subsidiary Recalls 350,000 Doorbells After Reports Of Them Catching On Fire

Hundreds of thousands of Amazon’s “Ring” video doorbells are being recalled due to concerns they could overheat or catch fire.

Amazon announced that it is recalling approximately 350,000 of its 2nd generation video doorbells after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) received 23 reports of doorbells igniting, causing minor property damage and eight reported burns from users.

Ring’s website says affected doorbells do not need to be returned, but that users should follow their updated instructions. Doorbells that are installed correctly pose no risk to homeowners.

The CPSC noted that the device can overheat if the wrong screws are used. Ring says that it received 85 incident reports of people using the incorrect screws which could damage the doorbell’s battery.

The $100 doorbells were sold on Ring's website and on Amazon between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the CPSC.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," Ring spokesperson Emma Daniels said in a statement. “(Ring) is working with the CPSC and has contacted customers affected by the recall with updated device installation instructions. Customers do not need to return their devices.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.