Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Alleged Social Media Threat To Area High School Leads To Student's Arrest

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wallkill High School
Wallkill High School Photo Credit: Daniel Case via Wikipedia

A student has been arrested after allegedly making a threat against a high school in the Hudson Valley.

The arrest by state police came in Orange County after the post was discovered on social media in mid-April, prompting a two-week investigation by local and state police, Wallkill Central School District Superintendent Kevin Castle said.

Following the investigation in which Castle says the district was in "constant communication" with officers, police determined there was no credible threat to the school district community, Castle said on Wednesday, May 1.

The student's name, grade and gender were not released.

"If students choose to make comments that are perceived to be a threat, there will be police involvement," Castle said in a letter to the community. "As a result, students may face criminal charges and/or consequences from the school.

"As a reminder to parents/guardians, it is imperative that you are aware of what your children are doing on social media and elsewhere. While our kids may not like it, we need to continue to ask questions and be actively involved in their lives."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.