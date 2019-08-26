Alleged Prostitute Charged In Connection To Death Of Head Chef At Renowned NYC Restaurant

An alleged prostitute has been charged in connection with the death of the head chef of the glitzy Cipriani Dolce restaurant in Grand Central Terminal who was found stuffed in a garbage can in a motel room.

The body of Andrea Zamperoni, 33, of Queens, was discovered by New York City Police around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Kamway Lodge & Tavern in Elmhurst, a dumpy Queens motel, after officers responded to a call of an unconscious man, said the NYPD.

Friends and co-workers had been searching for Zamperoni, who had been reported missing on Monday, Aug. 19, after failing to report to work, the NYPD said.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Angelina Barini, 41, of Queens, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl, in connection with the death of three Queen's men, including, Zamperoni, said law enforcement sources.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Monday, authorities said that between July and August law enforcement authorities, have been investigating several lethal drug overdoses that have occurred in New York City hotel rooms in which Barini allegedly drugged and then robbed the men after they were dead.

During the first two deaths, which occurred on July 4 and July 11, Barjni was allegedly caught on video surveillance leaving the hotel rooms that the men were later found dead inside, the complaint says.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, New York City police officers arrived at Room 15 of the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst, in response to a report of a dead body, the complaint said.

When officers knocked on the door, Barini opened the door and quickly shut it. Police could hear what sounded like someone moving around in the room. Shortly after she opened the door, police could smell an odor consistent with the smell of a dead body and burning incense, the complaint said.

Police entered the room and Barjni told officers that her pimp made her do it and it was "not her," who killed the man who was later identified as Zamperoni, the complaint said.

Once police were in the room they found what appeared to be a human foot sticking out a garbage can full of bed linens.

Medical units were called and found Zamperoni inside the can.

Police also found cell phones, clothes, a glass pipe and an American Express card issued to Zamperoni.

Video surveillance shows the two enter the room together on Sunday, Aug. 18 around 4:58 a.m., the complaint said. Later that day, it shows Barini leave the room and drag a garbage can from the alley inside. The video never shows Zamperoni leave the room again.

Barini later told police she had met him earlier in the day and that he paid her for sex and she gave him liquid ecstasy and that he never woke up.

She also said she spoke with several men about cutting up his body. Bleach-Soaked towels and a power saw were allegedly found in the room, but police arrived on the scene.

An investigation is continuing.

