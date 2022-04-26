Alleged Crime Family Members From Hudson Valley Charged With Racketeering

Alleged members of the Genovese Organized Crime Family from Westchester and Fairfield counties are facing racketeering charges for their roles within the organization.

Federal prosecutors announced that four members and two associates of the family have been charged with racketeering conspiracy involving illegal gambling and extortion.

Those charged in Manhattan federal court:

Michael Messina, age 69, of New Fairfield, Connecticut;

Ralph Balsamo, age 51, of Tuckahoe, NY;

Michael Poli, age 37, of Hawthorne, NY;

Nicholas Calisi, age 63, of Boca Raton, Florida;

John Campanella, age 47, of the Bronx;

Thomas Poli, age 64, of the Bronx.

According to the indictment, Calisi and Balsamo are alleged captains in the Family, Messina and Campanella are alleged soldiers, and both Polis are alleged associates of the Genovese Crime Family.

US Attorney Damian Williams said that "a captain is responsible for supervising the criminal activities of his crew, resolving disputes between and among members of the Family, resolving disputes between members of the Family and members of other Families and other criminal organizations, and providing soldiers and associates with support and protection.

"In return, the captain typically receives a share of the illegal earnings of each of his crew’s soldiers and associates.”

It is alleged that the six engaged in or agreed that others would engage in certain crimes, including making extortionate extensions of credit, financing extortionate extensions of credit, collecting extensions of credit by extortion, extortion, operating illegal gambling businesses, and transmission of gambling information.

“For years, members of the Genovese crime family have terrorized New York communities with violence and illegal businesses,” New York Attorney General Letitia James stated.

“These individuals allegedly made their money through illegal gambling and loan sharking — saddling victims with incredible debt that they cannot repay.”

Each suspect faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the racketeering charges.

