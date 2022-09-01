All Of Rockland County Now Under Severe Drought Conditions

Long Island and parts of the Hudson Valley are currently experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The map of drought conditions across the country, which is released every Thursday, classified a number of New York counties as experiencing severe drought conditions as of Thursday, Sept. 1.

The website reported that drought persisted or expanded across much of the Northeast since the previous update, with increases in severe drought conditions in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

According to the update, the following areas are experiencing severe drought throughout the county:

Suffolk County

Nassau County

Queens County

Kings County

Richmond County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Parts of Westchester, Dutchess, New York, and Orange counties are also experiencing severe drought.

According to the website, severe drought can cause the yield and fruit size of specialty crops to be impacted, poor air quality and warnings on outdoor burns, brittle trees, outdoor water restrictions, poor water quality and declining groundwater.

The United States Drought Monitor is run in partnership with the following organizations:

The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The United States Department of Agriculture

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.