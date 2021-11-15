Alex Jones Found Guilty By Default In Sandy Hook Defamation Case

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the host of Infowars who claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a “giant hoax,” was found guilty by default in four defamation cases brought against him by family members of the victims.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled against Jones by default for failing to comply with the discovery process.

According to Bellis, Jones and the entities he controls used “willful noncompliance” with the discovery process as the basis of the ruling against him.

“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” she said during the hearing, citing that there were no financial or analytics data handed over to the Sandy Hook family members, despite multiple requests from the court.

The default means the judge ruled in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay. Monday's ruling marks the fourth defamation lawsuit Jones has lost against Sandy Hook families, including three in Texas.

"While the families are grateful for the Court's ruling, they remain focused on uncovering the truth. As the Court noted, Alex Jones and his companies have deliberately concealed evidence of the relationship between what they publish and how they make money," Chris Mattei of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

"Mr. Jones was given every opportunity to comply but, when he chose instead to withhold evidence for more than two years, the Court was left with no choice but to rule as it did today. While today's ruling is a legal victory, the battle to shed light on how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues.”

Jones did not immediately issue a statement following the ruling.

Moving forward, the case will proceed to the hearing and damages portion of the hearing, with a status conference scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17.

