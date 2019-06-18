Alex Jones Accused Of Sending Families Of Sandy Hook Victims Emails Containing Child Porn

A Superior Court judge said she would make a decision on whether to sanction InfoWars host Alex Jones for claiming that attorneys tried to frame him following the discovery of child pornography in electronic files sent to the lawyers representing the families and victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

In a court filing on Monday, June 17, lawyers for the families said that pornography was found in email metadata files Jones' attorney's filed as part of the discovery process in a defamation lawsuit.

The court filings also claimed that Jones accused one of the families' lawyers, Christopher Mattei, of planting the emails in an effort to frame him on the "Alex Jones Show" web broadcast.

“Total war! You want it, you got it!” Jones said in a profanity-laced tirade on the show. “I’m not into kids like your Democratic party. ... So get ready!”

The families are suing Jones for allegedly stating on numerous times that the Sandy Hook shootings were a hoax and they have been harassed by Jones' followers. He has since said he believed the shootings took place.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said she would make a decision on whether to sanction Jones later Tuesday.

According to the court documents, child pornography was found while going through massive amounts of data delivered as part of the lawsuit.

"During that process, the consultants identified an image that appeared to be child pornography. They immediately contacted counsel, who immediately contacted the FBI," the documents state. "The FBI directed counsel to give control of the entire document production to the FBI, which was done."

The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to Infowars email addresses.

Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis, has asked that the lawsuit be halted until an investigation can be conducted into the discovery of the child porn.

