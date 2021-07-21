Alert Issued For Stimulus Check Hoax Promising More Money

Despite some claims on social media, a fourth COVID-19 stimulus check is not on the way to Americans as a scheme continues making the rounds online.

Officials are cautioning Americans to be on high alert after being advised of recent Facebook posts that have been shared by hundreds stating that another round of $2,500 stimulus checks have been approved and they may be arriving as soon as Friday, July 30.

“It passed 10 minutes ago! Everyone gets another stimulus check for $2500 on July 30, 2021. They did it!" reads one July 15 Facebook post that has since received about 500 shares, and is among many making the same claim on the social media platform.

The posts include an external link with instructions about how to get the purported checks directly deposited. However, the link directs users to an image of an ape giving the middle finger.

However, those posts have been debunked and turned out to be a joke gone awry, though some politicians have lobbied for the fourth round of checks, adding to the confusion for many.

No new round of stimulus checks have been approved by the federal government, and anyone receiving monthly payments is part of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit that began on Thursday, July 15.

