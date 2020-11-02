Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Wind Storm Knocks Out Power In Area
News

Alert Issued For Phony Amazon Callers, Emails Seeking Info

Christina Coulter
Laptop
Laptop Photo Credit: Pixabay

Con artists are calling and emailing Amazon users and attempting to obtain their login information and credit card number by posing as Amazon employees.

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims are met with a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon, notifying them of problems with their Amazon account ranging from supposed fraudulent charges on Amazon Prime cards to damaged packages to unfulfilled orders that the victim never placed.

The callers are reportedly using phone numbers of reputable organizations--like the Better Business Bureau--to lend them credibility.

Amazon will never ask you to disclose personal information, like your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

The BBB warns residents to never pay callers via wire transfer, CashApp or any type of prepaid debit card.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

