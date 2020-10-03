Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Alert Issued For Missing Woman Whose Vehicle Was Found At Shopping Center

Joe Lombardi
Grace Sibilia Photo Credit: New York State Police
The missing woman's vehicle was found abandoned at Somers Commons. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Have you seen her?

A 21-year-old woman has gone missing in Northern Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

State Police from the Somers barracks issued an alert early Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3 regarding the disappearance of Grace Sibilia, who reported missing by her family.

Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Somers Commons located at 80 Route 6 near Route 118. 

 There is no clothing description or known direction of travel available, police said.

She is 5-feet tall with blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact State Police at 914-769-2600.

