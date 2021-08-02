Alert Issued For Missing Woman Who Could Be In Area

A woman who has been missing for more than three years may be in the New York area, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Brianna Jayde Vibert, 24, was last seen at a Marathon Gas Station in Flint Township, Michigan on Monday, July 17, 2017, according to authorities.

She often went to the station to charge her phone or use the bathroom. Surveillance video from the gas station shows Vibert appearing anxious, even panicked, and she had blood on the inside of her right forearm.

According to Vibert's boyfriend, just before she went to the Marathon station the night before her disappearance, they'd gotten into an argument.

He told police the argument began because Vibert's four children weren't able to visit her house, because there was no running water. Vibert's boyfriend stated she was screaming, throwing things, and cut her arm with a knife before she left the house that night.

A tattoo on Brianna Jayde Vibert. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

At 1 a.m., at the Marathon station, she got into a red Pontiac Aztek driven by a Black man. After her disappearance, the man contacted the police and cooperated with the investigation; he has not been named as a suspect in her case.

He said she asked him for a ride to a restaurant, and she visited a local adult entertainment club where she had previously worked. Employees at the club said Vibert was in "pretty bad shape" when she arrived and she left with the same man who'd given her a ride at the gas station earlier.

Brianna Jayde Vibert Putnam County Sheriff's Office

She was sighted at a Mobil gas station at 2:45 a.m. Surveillance footage there showed her stumbling inside the building, holding onto shelves to stay upright. Afterward, she was filmed walking in the parking lot; the man she'd gotten rides from was traveling in the opposite direction.

She left her phone behind in the red Aztek and has never been heard from again. Days later, police found her bag in a ditch near her home.

The man in the red Aztek had her phone for six days before he charged it and turned it on, which lead to his discovery by the police.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information about her or this case, please reach out to the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.