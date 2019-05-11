Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Teen

A teen has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ereifej, 18, was reported missing by his mother on Friday, May 10. Peter was last seen walking from his residence in New City in Rockland County, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

