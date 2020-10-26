Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Hospitalized In Rockland Crash After Driver Ignores Stop Light, Police Say
News

Alert Issued For Missing Rockland Girl

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley, 14, went missing on Saturday, Oct. 24
Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley, 14, went missing on Saturday, Oct. 24 Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from the area, and believe that she may be with her cousin, who has also been reported missing.

Rockland County resident Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 24, and was wearing a black shirt, black sweater and black pants. 

She stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, speaks both Engish and Spanish and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police said she is believed to be with her cousin, Estefany Flores-Gudiel. 

Those who have seen Keyli are asked to call the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.