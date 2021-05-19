Alert Issued For Missing Rockland County Woman

A multi-state alert has been issued for a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing out of the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County resident Amy Clarke was reported missing by friends and family after last being seen in Nyack on Tuesday, May 18.

Police described Clarke as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she was last seen, Clarke was wearing a gray T-shirt and black athletic pants.

Officials noted that Clarke has ties to other regions in the Hudson Valley and neighboring states, and recently frequented the Closter Plaza in New Jersey.

Anyone with information regarding Clarke or her whereabouts has been asked to contact officials by calling (845) 826-6511 or the Closter Detective Bureau at (201) 768-7144.

