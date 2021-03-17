Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstrand in Haverstrand Town
Alert Issued For Missing Mother, 2-Year-Old Son

Frederike Reynoso, age 40, and her son Valencio Reynoso, age 2.
Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a mother and young child who have gone missing in the region.

The two were last seen on Long Island at their Suffolk County residence, in Greenlawn, located on Shady Lane, on Sunday, March 14 at approximately 3 p.m.

Frederike Reynoso, age 40, is white, 5-foot-3, and 120 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a green Philadelphia Eagles beanie, and white Adidas sneakers. 

Valencio Reynoso is 2 feet tall and approximately 30 pounds, has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederike and Valencio Reynoso to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

