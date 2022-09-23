Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave.

Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey chino pants, and blue Sketchers.

Anyone with information or who may see Rosado is asked to contact the Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900 or call 911.

