Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman Who May Be Traveling To NYC Area, Police Say

A 74-year-old upper Hudson Valley woman who may be traveling to the New York City area has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Marlene Pesekow, classified as a vulnerable adult, went missing in Sullivan County from the Jeffersonville Adult home, located at 4806 Route 52 in Jeffersonville.

She is 74 years old and has dementia, state police said.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, she left on foot.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

She may be attempting to travel to the New York City area.

If located or if you have any information please contact the New York State Police at the Liberty barracks at 845-292-6600.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.