Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Teen

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by the New York State Missing Persons Clearing House as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orange County teenager who has not been seen since March.

New York State Police in Monroe are attempting to track down Harriman resident Jessica Zagrobelny, who was reported missing on Wednesday, March 31, officials announced.

Police said that Zagrobelny was last seen wearing a blue Northface sweatshirt and glasses driving a 2016 red Mazda MZ6 with the New York license plate JMG-3328.

It is believed that Zagrobelny may be traveling to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Zagrobelny was described as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 115 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 or New York State Police in Monroe at (845) 782-8311.

