Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father.

Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.

The two, who are believed to be endangered, are with their non-custodial mother, Kristen Cullen, and non-custodial father, Kevin Qualters, said the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Kevin is described as being 4-foot, 75 pounds, with brown hair, and eyes.

Aiden is described as being 4-foot-7, 60 pounds, with brown hair, and eyes.

Authorities said that they are traveling in a 2019 blue Hyundai Tucson with Pennsylvania registration LKX-9678.

If seen, contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at 845-486-3800 or 911.

