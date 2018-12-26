Alert Issued For Missing 79-Year-Old Area Man

A 79-year-old vulnerable man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

William Schrinert of Pine Bush in Orange County was last seen around midnight on Friday, Dec. 28 on North Street in Pine Bush and is believed to be on foot.

He has Alzheimer's disease and dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, bald, with blue eyes, wearing a black leather jacket, a red knit hat and a necklace with contact information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Crawford Town Police Department at (845) 744-3300 or 911.

