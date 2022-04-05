Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

Alert Issued For Missing 3-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl, Mother

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sabrina Cabrera Sabrina Cabrera
Sabrina Cabrera Photo Credit: NY State - NY Alert
Jennifer Cabrera and the red Honda Civic Jennifer Cabrera and the red Honda Civic
Jennifer Cabrera and the red Honda Civic Photo Credit: NY State - NY Alert

A 3-year-old girl and her mother from Northern Westchester County have gone missing and authorities in New York are asking the public's help in locating them.

Sabrina Cabrera was last seen with her mother Jennifer Cabrera and they are believed to be endangered, according to a NY State Missing Child Alert. 

Sabrina was last seen in the village of Ossining on Madison Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to authorities. 

The two have autism and may be with a male companion who was operating a 2007 red Honda Civic with New York registration KMG-1504, said authorities. (See the images above.)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Ossining Village Police Department at 914-941-4099 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.