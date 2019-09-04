Alert Issued For Missing 26-Year-Old Area Man

A 26-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Shane M. McNulty-Baker was reported missing by his family from Creamery Road in the town of Stanford in Dutchess County at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

He is believed to have been wearing work style boots, blue jeans, and a dark blue “Halton Construction” T-shirt.

Anyone that may have information regarding the possible location of Shane is asked to please contact the New York State Police in Poughkeepsie at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

