News

Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Hudson Valley Boy

Putnam County resident James Thesing
Putnam County resident James Thesing Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Putnam County resident James Thesing, of Philipstown, has been reported missing by his family and is considered "at-risk," according to an alert from the New York State Police.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 with long brown hair, blue eyes, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. 

