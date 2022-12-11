Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl

Reina Rolon
Reina Rolon Photo Credit: Rye Brook Police

A Westchester County girl has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Reina Rolon, age 15, ran away from her grandmother's Rye Brook residence on Friday, Dec. 9 at around 6 p.m., Rye Brook Police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rye Brook Police at 914-937-1020

