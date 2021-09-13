Contact Us
Alert Issued For 22-Year-Old NY Woman Who Went Missing While Traveling

Joe Lombardi
Gabrielle Petito Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
The white, 2012 Ford Transit van. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a 22-year-old New York woman who went missing while traveling.

Long Island resident Gabrielle Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, was traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03 with a companion when she stopped communicating with friends and family, police said.

Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on Saturday, Sept. 11 just before 7 p.m.

Family members were last in contact with her during the last week of August, Suffolk County Police said. 

Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, said police.

Petito is approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.” The van she was traveling in has been recovered.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

